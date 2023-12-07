Minecraft Movie Casts Wednesday Star Emma Myers

Minecraft is the latest video game to get the movie treatment, and a lot of exciting casting announcements have started to pour in. The Warner Bros and Legendary movie is being helmed by Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynomite) while Jason Momoa (Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom), Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple), and Sebastian Eugene Hansen (Just Mercy) have all been announced as part of the cast. This week, Deadline shared the news that Emma Myers (Wednesday) is also joining the film.

According to the report, Myers' role and the film's plot are currently unknown as writing credits on the project are still being worked out. Production is reported to begin at the end of December in New Zealand. The movie was originally set to be released in April of 2024, but that is expected to change due to delays caused by the WGA and SAG strikes.

This has been a big year for video game adaptations with The Super Mario Bros. Movie crossing $1 billion at the box office and Five Nights At Freddy's having success in theaters.

Wednesday Season 2 Updates:

Wednesday was officially renewed for a second season in January. A video was released during TUDUM in June that featured Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams), Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), and Hunter Doohan (Tyler Galpin). The cast teased what fans can expect in the new season, which doesn't have a release date yet. The stars also addressed some fan theories and revealed an exciting detail about the upcoming season: a new member of the Addams Family is going to be introduced.

"When I did Wednesday, the reason I loved it is I just related to the character so much," Tim Burton told BFI when talked about Ortega. "But to me, it could not have been done without her. You can write it good, you can do whatever you want to do, but that kind of a character would need such clarity and purity and strength. A person has to have that. So for me, she basically made the show that way. She's one of the most aware, not only as an actress, but everything, around the camera, the set. She's a very special talent. And she's done a lot of horror movies, which I love too. That gave her a special place in my heart. 'Oh, you're doing another horror. Good.'"

