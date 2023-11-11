Minecraft Update Lets Players Test New Mob

Minecraft players got a first look at the Breeze mob last month during this year's Minecraft Live event, and now, players can check out this new creature for themselves thanks to the game's latest Snapshot. This windy mob is tied to another new feature, Trial Chambers, which consist of procedurally generated areas where players complete challenges in exchange for treasures. The Breeze will first be tested via Snapshots like these before it goes live for everyone else, so if you want to get a leg up on these Trial Chambers and the Breeze, now's your chance.

As is the case with all Minecraft Snapshots, it's only available for Java players, so all others will have to wait for their turn to check out the Breeze.

Trial Chambers

To first find the Breeze, you'll need to be in a Trial Chamber. Revealed during Minecraft Live alognside the Breeze, these are home to Trial Spawners which are basically modified versions of Monster Spawners. They do spawn creatures, but when the challenge is done, they spit out loot instead.

"The trial chamber is a structure packed with new adventures and filled with traps, trial spawners, mobs, and (as an extra bonus) treasure! Trial chambers are procedurally generated, which means you'll face a new challenge every time you venture into them, and find something different behind each door! Explore deeper and deeper and you might find yourself stumbling across resources that'll help you, or mobs that'll hinder you."

While encountering multiple different monsters should be expected, you'll at some point find a Breeze while doing these challenges.

The Breeze

Described as a "mischevious mob," this Breeze creature can jump around and shoot out blasts of wind at players to do damage and knock back those hit. These wind blasts also affect some structures as outlined in the patch notes for the Snapshot:

The Breeze Powers, Behaviors, and More

The Breeze is a cunning, hostile mob that can spawn via Trial Spawner in some rooms within the Trial Chambers

The Breeze moves primarily by leaping around the target, sometimes jumping quite long distances

An aggressive adversary, the Breeze shoots volatile wind energy in the form of wind charge projectiles at its target

Wind charges deal a small amount of damage when colliding directly with an entity

After colliding with an entity or a block, wind charge projectiles produce a wind burst, which knocks back entities in the area by several blocks

Wind bursts also have the effect of 'activating' certain blocks:

Non-Iron Doors and Trapdoors are flipped

Fence Gates are flipped

Buttons are pressed

Levers are flipped

Bells are rung and swung

Lit Candles (both standalone and on cake) are extinguished

Wind bursts do not have any effect on Iron Doors, Iron Trapdoors, or any block being held in its position by a Redstone signal

Minecraft's new Java Snapshot is available now for players to try out.