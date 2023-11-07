Minecraft Reveals Star Wars: Path of the Jedi DLC

A new DLC expansion has arrived in Minecraft today, titled Star Wars: Path of the Jedi. Set during the Clone Wars, Path of the Jedi puts players in the role of a young Jedi in training, and they'll be able to customize their own droid and lightsaber. Lightsaber customization options won't just include color; players will also be able to select between different hilt options and stances. Missions in the DLC will take players across the Star Wars universe, to locations that include Coruscant, Tatooine, and more. Separatist forces will be a prominent threat, and players will even have to take on enemies such as Count Dooku, Darth Maul and General Grievous.

Star Wars: Path of the Jedi is available now for 1,510 MineCoins on PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. A trailer for the DLC expansion can be found below.

Path of the Jedi Characters and Setting

In Path of the Jedi, players will be cast as a Jedi Padawan under the training of Master Yoda and Kelleran Beq. In addition to training, players will take on missions provided by familiar faces from the films and Clone Wars animated series. Anakin Skywalker, Mace Windu, Ahsoka Tano, Obi-Wan Kenobi and more will appear, as players visit various biomes. While players will have to pay to experience all that Path of the Jedi has to offer, Minecraft fans will also have a free avatar item to claim in the form of an R2-D2 t-shirt.

From everything shown from Path of the Jedi, it looks like the developers seem to have brought in a lot of interesting characters, locations, and vehicles from the Clone Wars era. The prequels and animated series remain a favorite among Star Wars fans, so this DLC could generate a lot of interest!

Minecraft Star Wars Content

Over the last few years, Minecraft has offered content based on a number of different Star Wars eras, including characters and settings from the original trilogy, as well as The Mandalorian. Every Star Wars fan seems to have their own personal favorite era, and the various films and shows have provided no shortage of content that can be adapted in Minecraft.

The timing of Path of the Jedi's release is pretty interesting, given the fact that there really isn't anything new to tie into. It's not like there's a new season of Clone Wars coming out, or a new film set in that era, and Star Wars Day is still several months away. Usually Minecraft times these types of releases a little better, like we saw with the TMNT expansion that released around the theatrical debut of Mutant Mayhem. Of course, Star Wars is still one of the biggest franchises in the world, and there never seems to be a bad time to release some new content based on the saga!

Are you planning to buy this Minecraft expansion? What do you think of the trailer? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!