MLB The Show 24 Receives First Major Post-Launch Update, Patch Notes Revealed

San Diego Studio is gearing up to release the first substantial patch that MLB The Show 24 has received so far. Following its launch this past week, one minor patch for the latest MLB The Show game rolled out that fixed a lone specific problem with Diamond Dynasty. Now, San Diego Studio is pushing out a far larger update that should resolve many of the problems that players have reported up until this point.

Set to roll out in the early hours of March 28, this MLB The Show 24 update will be released for PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch hardware. The patch addressed a variety of bugs that have been discovered across nearly every game mode in MLB The Show 24. Outside of these fixes, San Diego Studio has said that it's planning another update that will hit on Friday, March 29, that will nerf the game's most "broken" player in the online meta.

Until that time, you can get a look at everything that is being overhauled in Update #3 for MLB The Show 24 in the full patch notes attached below.

MLB The Show 24 Update #3 Patch Notes

GENERAL

Fixed a bug that would cause inconsistent pinpoint timing for pitchers with quick deliveries when pitching from the stretch.

Fixed an issue where controller vibration would fail to turn off after completing certain tutorials.

Fixed an issue where Matt Waldron would spin after a strikeout animation.

Fixed various tagging issues that could happen due to larger base sizes.

Fixed a crash when entering Moments.

Fixed an issue causing network errors when entering Play Now Daily Rosters.

Fixed an issue where the CPU was throwing balls at an excessively high rate.

Two-way players will now be eligible for the Home Run Derby in Franchise and Road to the Show.

DIAMOND DYNASTY

Pitcher energy for two-way players who enter a game from the bullpen will now function properly.

Fixed a bug in Mini-Seasons where if the user added the same player card on their team the CPU cards stats would display in-game for the user's team stats.

Fixed a crash when exiting Mini Seasons.

Fixed an issue that would cause the wrong bat skin to be displayed in-game.

Reduced the strobing that occurred when a user simulates through Conquest.

ONLINE HEAD-TO-HEAD

Fixed an issue where defensive shifts were not lining up correctly.

Fixed a freeze that would occur when loading into a game.

Fixed a bug where users could become stuck with the "Waiting For…" notification displayed on screen in online gameplay.

Fixed an issue where offensive players or teammates of the active fielder would witness abrupt changes in player location (warping) in the outfield.

General stability improvements.

CO-OP

Fixed an issue where throw meters would not appear when using button accuracy.

Fixed multiple instances where freezes could happen after an in-game substitution.

Fixed a bug related to pause timers that could cause the game to freeze.

ROAD TO THE SHOW

Users will no longer be invited to the Future Stars game while in the MLB.

Implemented new Future Stars Game intros.

Fixed an issue where players would get stuck in a loop of the same defensive play repeatedly.

Various pronoun commentary adjustments for both female and male players.

Players will no longer have the number 42 on their jersey during a Draft Combine game.

FRANCHISE

Fixed a crash while simulating past draft day with certain custom rosters.

Fixed a crash while simulating to the Futures Game with certain custom rosters.

Adjustment made to text colors in the Contract Management screen.

Draft Board will now show drafted player positions.

STORYLINES

Fixed issue where the nodes in year 1998 would be marked as complete when pressing 'Down' to navigate to the 1998 map from 1996.

Fixed a server exception error that was occurring due to disconnecting from storylines and trying to re-enter the mode.

Fixed issue where the Jeter background SFX would continue after disconnecting and returning to the main front-end menus.

Fixed a bug that caused the box score to display the same name for both teams in game.

Fixed Buck Leonard's "Student of the Game" moment.

CUSTOM LEAGUES

Fixed an issue that would cause a challenge failed error when matching up with another user.

MISCELLANEOUS

Various commentary and presentation updates and adjustments.

The addition of the MiLB Copa de la Diversion uniforms for Double-A and Triple-A.

Fixed a graphic issue on the 400ft centerfield wall at the Roger Centre.

Updated Roy Halladay HOF logo at the Rogers Centre.

Various UI improvements for improved legibility.

NINTENDO SWITCH

Fixed a crash when entering game modes in Diamond Dynasty.

Fixed a freeze that could occur when playing with single Joy-Cons during online gameplay.

Fixed inconsistencies on the right field jumbotron in Busch Stadium.

XBOX