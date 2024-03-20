How to Get XP Fast In MLB The Show 24

As with every game in the long-running series, MLB The Show 24 is full of content for players to dive into. One of the most important segments of the game for most players is the season pass in Diamond Dynasty mode. Each season, you need to earn a ton of XP to finish out the pass, which can take a ton of time if you don't know how to grind through it quickly. Fortunately, even though it's a Diamond Dynasty-centric mode in MLB The Show 24, players can earn XP in every mode. Below, we've collected the best methods for earning XP as quickly as possible in MLB The Show 24.

The Best XP Methods in MLB The Show 24

The good news is that, as mentioned, you earn XP playing in every single mode in MLB The Show 24. That means you can finish the season pass playing however you want. That said, several methods can speed things up if you know what you're doing. Let's start with the Road to the Show method.

Road to the Show XP Method

In Road to the Show, players have access to various Program Player tasks. Completing these gives you massive chunks of XP, making them a great way to level up fast. Make sure to check your Player Program track to see what you need to complete next and work through those as quickly as possible. It's also worth noting that turning on fielding options gives you even more opportunities to earn XP each game. Considering how quickly you can chunk through these games on lower difficulties, you'll fly through the season pass very quickly.

March to October Method

March to October doesn't get you XP as quickly as RTTS, but it does provide you with a way to also accumulate Team Affinity points in Diamond Dynasty. Because you're double-dipping, it can often be a better choice to grind this mode, especially because Team Affinity updates will be dropping much more often in MLB The Show 24.

Diamond Dynasty Method

If you want to also make progress in other Diamond Dynasty programs, it's smart to play various DD modes to churn out XP. The best options are generally Mini Seasons, Conquests, or Online Events. All three modes make it easy to rack up XP, while also providing you with plenty of ways to upgrade your team through other methods. The best advice here is to rotate through all your other programs, switching modes when it suits you.

That said, if you don't have anything else to work on in Diamond Dynasty and play on a next-gen console, you can use small stadiums in Play Vs. CPU or Mini Seasons to get XP very quickly. You want to search for the smallest stadium in the game, load into a game against the CPU on a lower difficulty, and bash their brains in. Not only will you quickly get XP, but it's an easy way to accumulate stats and PXP. You won't progress through Team Affinities or other programs as quickly, but it's not a bad way to spend time, especially during Double XP weekends.