MLB The Show 24 Gives Out Free Diamond Player Ahead of Opening Day

To coincide with Opening Day of the Major League Baseball season, MLB The Show 24 is giving out a free Diamond tier card to all players that can be used in Diamond Dynasty. This past week, the MLB season "officially" got underway as the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres played a two-game series in Seoul, South Korea. At the time of this event, MLB The Show 24 handed out a free Ha-Seong Kim player item to help improve everyone's Diamond Dynasty squad just a bit. Now, this same giveaway is happening for Opening Day, and it happens to involve one of MLB's best players.

As of this moment, a free Mookie Betts player item can be grabbed from the in-game shop for MLB The Show 24. This version of Mookie Betts isn't the Live series version of the player that sees him on the Los Angeles Dodgers, but is instead tied to his rookie season from 2014 when he played for the Boston Red Sox. Despite being a rookie, this edition of Betts is still quite good as he's rated as an 85 overall. This rating is just enough to get Betts into the Diamond category, which means that his Live version is considerably better. Still, it's hard to be mad about getting a freebie of this nature.

With the baseball season now getting fully underway, this week should be a big one for MLB The Show 24. Outside of giving away this Mookie Betts card, developer San Diego Studio will also be bringing back its in-game "Egg Hunt" program on Friday, March 29, to coincide with Easter. This event is one that MLB The Show players have come to expect on a routine basis each year as it provides a number of new unlockables for Diamond Dynasty and beyond.

If you're looking to play MLB The Show 24 for yourself, you can currently grab the game across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch platforms. Conversely, you can also read our own thoughts on this year's edition of the annualized sports series in our official review right here.