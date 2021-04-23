MLB The Show 21: How to Play With Friends on Xbox and PlayStation

✖

MLB The Show 21 is one of the biggest releases so far in 2021 for multiple reasons. Not only is the annualized baseball sim a major release every year when it drops, but this year is particularly huge as the game has now come to both PlayStation and Xbox platforms. Best of all, MLB The Show 21 also features crossplay, meaning that you can play with your friends no matter what platform they might be on. Assuming that you're looking to attempt this for yourself, here's how you can find a way to play with friends on other consoles.

In order to play MLB The Show 21 with someone else on another platform, you have to jump through a few additional hoops compared to normal. For starters, you'll need to open up the game's menu on the main screen and navigate over to the Friends List category. From here, you'll want to find the requests tab. This is where you can look to send a friend request to another MLB The Show 21 player on a differing console. Assuming that the person you're looking to request has already logged in once before, you should be able to send them this request. Once they accept it, you'll then see them appear in your friends menu.

From here, the manner in which you can invite them to a game becomes pretty straightforward. You'll just head to the mode you're looking to play in MLB The Show 21 and invite them directly from your in-game friends list.

Obviously, all of this comes with the caveat that whoever you're looking to play with must be subscribed to either PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold. Without an active subscription, you won't be able to play online in any capacity, let alone with your friends. Additionally, you can also turn off crossplay altogether if you'd prefer to instead only play with others that share your same console. This can be done by visiting the My Profile tab in the menu.

If you're looking to get into MLB The Show 21 for yourself, the game is currently available to pick up on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One.

Have you been playing MLB The Show 21 for yourself yet? And if so, have you given crossplay a go? Let me know your response either down in the comments or hit me up over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.