MLB The Show 22 Game Update #9 Live With Patch Notes

A new MLB The Show 22 update has been released by Sony San Diego via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X alongside patch notes that reveal everything the update does. Unfortunately, Game Update #9 doesn't do much. There's been a Franchise and March to October change to celebrate Jackie Robinson, some changes to UI, a change to Mini Season, a fix specific to the Nintendo Switch version, and finally some miscellaneous things.

While we know everything that the update does, we don't know how long it will take to download because there's no information about various file sizes platform to platform. The only insight we can offer is that the patch notes are brief and there's no one content. which points towards and equally brief download.

Below, you can check out the update's full patch notes:

FRANCHISE AND MARCH TO OCTOBER:

Minor League players will now wear the number 42 on Jackie Robinson Day.

MINI SEASONS:

Fixed an issue that would display incorrect records in the intro presentations.

UI:

Fixed an issue that would occasionally display incorrect text in the Marketplace tab on player cards.

Fixed an issue that would cause Exhibition Live Roster stats to display incorrectly.

NINTENDO SWITCH:

Fixed a freeze that could occur when the controllers were disconnected during a play.

MISCELLANEOUS:

Introduction of the Nike City Connect Milwaukee Brewers uniform.

Various play-by-play commentary adjustments.

MLB The Show 22 is available via Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PS4, and PS5. The game can either be purchased outright or enjoyed via Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

"MLB The Show 22 is one of the weirder entries in the series over the course of the past decade. On one hand, I've found myself just as engaged as ever with the core gameplay of MLB The Show 22 and fully expect to continue playing it frequently over the course of this season. On the other hand, this is likely the most underwhelming jump between MLB The Show installments that I can remember as nothing much of note has really been added or altered this year. This lack of flashy new content doesn't make MLB The Show 22 worse by any means, but it does show that this series is somewhat struggling to evolve beyond what it has become."