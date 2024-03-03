MLB The Show 24 Reveals Massive Changes to Diamond Dynasty

MLB The Show 24 is out later this month, which means developer Sony San Diego has been slowly ramping up its announcements. A few weeks ago, we learned about the updates to Storylines, including a reveal that fans will be able to dive into both Negro Leagues Season 2 and Derek Jeter's early career. Now, we've finally got our first look at the changes San Diego is making to MLB The Show 24's version of Diamond Dynasty. This card-collecting mode is a fan favorite and San Diego's biggest money maker, so knowing what's changing is very important for fans of the mode. After last year's switch to card progress, San Diego is taking a few steps to iron out some of the issues players brought up with how things went last year.

MLB The Show 24 Diamond Dynasty Seasons Will Be Longer

The most important update to Diamond Dynasty is that seasons are going to be longer. Last year, players had around six to eight weeks to complete each season. This year, those seasons are stretched out over 12 weeks, which lets Sony San Diego make some key changes to how rewards are divvied out. With longer seasons, MLB The Show 24 will start seasons with fewer 99 OVR cards, a change many players asked for. Plus, the team will now give out more free rewards via packs to help keep the pace of progression moving. That includes a Cornerstone Pack to start each season, giving players a choice of who they want to build their seasonal team around.

Those are positive changes on the surface, though the proof will be in the pudding. If MLB The Show 24 is able to keep players engaged over those 12-week seasons, this will be a success, especially for competitive players who don't want to feel forced to spend money early in a season. The other major change coming to Diamond Dynasty is the changes to how the Team Affinity program works.

Team Affinity Expands to 3 Chapters in MLB The Show 24

In MLB The Show 24, Team Affinity will be spread across three different chapters each season. That means players will get three different content drops over the course of each season instead of one massive one to start the season. You'll still be able to earn Team Affinity XP across nearly every mode, so it shouldn't change up your playstyle much. However, it does mean players won't be able to run through the entirety of Team Affinity within the first few days of the season.

MLB The Show 24 launches on March 19th on PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox platforms. However, if you buy one of the deluxe editions, you'll be able to hop in four days early on March 15th.