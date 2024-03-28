MLB The Show 24 Is Nerfing the Game's Most Broken Player

San Diego Studio has announced that it will soon be nerfing the most "broken" player that has been dominating the online meta of MLB The Show 24. Following the launch of the newest baseball sim this past week, those in the game's community quickly discovered that the San Diego Padres knuckleballer Matt Waldron was incredibly difficult to hit against. So much so, in fact, Waldron has started to pop up constantly during ranked play for MLB The Show 24. Now, San Diego Studio is looking to make some tweaks to Waldron that shouldn't make him such a dominant force.

As part of an update that is planned to roll out on March 29, it was recently announced that Waldron will receive the first balance change that MLB The Show 24 has seen so far this year. One of the biggest issues with Waldron is that his pitch velocity is very slow, which has made his pitches hard to time to hit. With this new patch, San Diego Studio says it will look to speed up Waldron's knuckleball and will make it far less irregular with how it breaks.

"In a content update coming Friday [March 29], Matt Waldron will see an increase to velocity on his knuckleball and slight decrease to his break," San Diego Studio wrote in a recent post on the MLB The Show website. "This should make his knuckleball generally easier to hit. We will continue monitoring community feedback and adjusting if needed."

Moving forward, more gameplay balance changes of this type are sure to come to MLB The Show 24. For the time being, though, there aren't many other problems that players have had with the game. While there has been some pushback from the MLB The Show community about how XP is doled out, the core gameplay itself hasn't been filled with too many problems out of the gate to begin this 2024 installment.

