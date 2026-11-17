MLB The Show 27 has officially been announced, with San Diego Studio sharing the first details about its next annual baseball release. Although the developer isn’t ready to reveal new gameplay features or major improvements just yet, it has confirmed the return of a community testing program that hasn’t been part of the franchise for several years. The announcement also gives players an early reason to keep playing MLB The Show 26, with rewards carrying over into next year’s installment.

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In a new post on the official PlayStation Blog, San Diego Studio’s Ramone Russell reflected on the past year before outlining some of the plans for 2027. Russell acknowledged that the studio needs to improve how it communicates with players and responds to community feedback, suggesting that the developer is looking to address some of the concerns raised throughout the latest release.

MLB The Show 27 Brings Back Tech Tests and Now & Later Packs

Image courtesy of San Diego Studios

One of the biggest announcements is that Tech Tests are officially returning for MLB The Show 27. The program allows players to get hands-on with an upcoming release before launch, helping San Diego Studio identify bugs and collect feedback that can inform further development. The feature hasn’t been available since MLB The Show 23, with the studio explaining that difficult development decisions and competing priorities prevented it from holding tests over the past few years. More information about the next Tech Test is expected to arrive sometime in the new year.

San Diego Studio also shared some impressive statistics from the MLB The Show 26 community. Since launch, players have collectively hit more than 1 billion home runs and recorded over 1.6 billion singles, alongside approximately 123 million walks. The community has also scored more than 2.5 billion runs, with players spending the equivalent of 31,541 years playing the latest installment. These numbers offer a glimpse into how active the franchise’s player base remains, even as the studio begins shifting its attention toward next year’s game.

Image courtesy of San Diego Studios

Players who aren’t ready to move on from MLB The Show 26 will also have another incentive to keep playing. Now & Later Packs are returning, allowing Diamond Dynasty players to earn items for the current game alongside vouchers that can be redeemed for The Show Packs in MLB The Show 27. Packs earned through Diamond Dynasty content on console will automatically convert when players log into the next installment during its standard release. However, players must use the same account across both games to receive their rewards.

San Diego Studio is keeping most of MLB The Show 27‘s new features and improvements under wraps. The developer says it looks forward to sharing more information in the coming months, giving players concrete information and a better idea of what to expect when the next entry arrives in 2027.