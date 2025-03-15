MLB The Show 25: How to Claim Now and Later Packs

In MLB The Show 24, developer Sony San Diego unveiled a new concept called the Now and Later Pack. When you earned these packs, you were given two packs. One was immediately available in The Show 24 and the other would be available when MLB The Show 25 launched, giving you an easy way to earn more players when the new year of Diamond Dynasty started. The Show 25 launched into early access on March 14th, leaving players wondering where their Now and Later packs are. Here’s everything you need to know about Now and Later packs in MLB The Show 25.

Now and Later Packs in MLB The Show 25

During the pre-release period, the developers at SDS announced that Now and Later packs won’t be available during early access. That means you’ll need to wait until March 18th to get the new packs in Diamond Dynasty. On top of that, the devs made it clear that this is a brand-new system, so we should expect some bugs.

We might be waiting a few hours or days after the official launch. That said, you don’t need to do anything to claim the packs. They should show up automatically once SDS sends them out. The rollout process should be similar to Twitch packs. You earn those for watching gameplay on Twitch and they’re automatically added to your account. Sometimes they pop up immediately. Other times you have to wait a few hours before you can open your new packs.

Fortunately, that’s only a few days away. Plus, there are tons of ways to earn new packs in MLB The Show 25 at launch. We’d recommend hopping into offline modes like Conquest and Diamond Quest. Those are great ways to improve your team without spending extra cash on microtransactions.

You’ll be ready for online play once your squad is full of Gold and Diamond-level players. Remember, Diamond Dynasty is using a year-long power curve in The Show 25. That’s going to make hitting and pitching a little more difficult than the start of last year. Unless you’re already a seasoned pro, we wouldn’t suggest jumping into online content with Silver and Bronze players.

MLB The Show 25 launches on March 18th for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. Don’t forget to open any Now and Later packs you earned in The Show 24 when you log into this year’s version.