5 Hard-Hitting Football Games That Every Sports Fan Should Try At Least Once

When it comes to games that adopt the sport of American football, everyone remembers Madden or other Electronic Arts series that have the official license. However, some fans might remember how football games were more common in the past, with innovative titles translating the sport in unique ways, either by doubling down on its simulation or stretching its rules for over-the-top gameplay. Regardless of your preference, there are some great football video games that encapsulate the rough and tumble nature of the contact sport.

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As someone who has been invested in football ever since they could watch TV, the authenticity of the sport doesn’t need to be as strict in gaming. However, the appeal of is that you can take on the role of a player in any position, or sometimes even the responsibility of a manager or head coach. For many players, the right combination of football rules and ruthless competitive action is the sweet spot for these type of sports games, creating the best of both worlds that fans expect.

5. Tecmo Super Bowl (1991)

One of the oldest football gaming hits was 1991’s Tecmo Super Bowl, which released for home consoles through the NES at the time. As one of the first reliable multiplayer games that could be experienced outside of arcades, Tecmo Bowl was perfect for quick and condensed football games that adapted the bare minimum from the real sport. In many ways, the groundwork from this title would be the foundation for other games like Madden, NCAA College Football, and more.

Less of a sports game and more like a real-time action RPG, Tecmo Bowl has a surprisingly amount of variety in its gameplay, being one of the first titles to use real-world players and teams from the NFL. Every player has their own stats that impact how they play, including the infamous Bo Jackson, whose speed outclasses everyone else in the game. The simulations of the game never got too complex, though, as the controls were simple enough to master quickly between games.

One of the biggest achievements of this game was how it treated players, whose roles and positions could be changed depending on player strategies. You could turn the iconic Jerry Rice into a running back, or have Joe Montana as a defensive lineman if you wanted, adding layers of unique role playing few football games have implemented since. Injuries and conditions also impacted your gameplay, forcing you to adapt and plan ahead just like real football coaches do. Although dated in some regards, Tecmo Super Bowl is a clear inspiration for many games trying to adopt football’s nuances.

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Before the series went on hiatus in 2013, NCAA Football 14 was the definitive college football experience, acting as the most detailed version of an American football simulator out there. Even compared to the Madden series, this game truly had it all, despite legal battles that would keep it dormant for years following its release. Like the other NCAA Football games, this title’s focus was making a football simulator with every collegiate team in the United States, including hundreds of teams with thousands of players for you to choose from.

The sheer size of this game is mind-boggling by today’s standards, which have fallen quite low for quality American football sims of this nature. Every team had unique players, stadiums, soundtracks, all authentically based off their real-world counterparts. The Dynasty Mode of this game is where players could customize any collegiate program, establishing dominance as a familiar favorite or taking on the challenge of bringing an obscure team a National Championship.

Deep physics systems also made this game impressive, with the “Infinity Engine” in NCAA Football 14 creating one of the most realistic depictions of the sport. Collision detection felt genuine, and somewhat unpredictable, marking an innovative step forward compared to the rigid animations of past football sims. With a huge modding scene and fluid control schemes, this game inspired creativity from fans that may never be reached again with the homogenized nature of football games today.

3. NFL Blitz 2000

There are many ways to describe NFL Blitz 2000, but authentic to the game of football is not really one of them. Don’t get me wrong, this game has passing, tackling, rushing, and defending just like all the other games on the list. However, NFL Blitz took a more exaggerated interpretation of the sport, turning its more violent elements into a caricature of itself for a wacky, bombastic experience. Players could leap onto each other like WWE-style finishers after plays were over, while sometimes people caught fire and reacted in a Loony Tunes fashion in response.

Similar to how NBA Jam stylized basketball’s more tedious parts, NFL Blitz injected unrealistic, yet cinematic, flair into its gameplay. The chaos was represented in many ways, including some of the following features:

Reduced player count for 7v7 matches

Superhuman plays that let scores reach ridiculous numbers

“On Fire” Turbo mechanics after landing big sacks or other momentum-shifting plays

Impossible accuracy on deep passes

No real rules or penalties

The multiplayer for NFL Blitz is nostalgic for a reason, as it ditches the complex playbooks and strategies of football for the high-octane big hits you’d see in highlight reels. The blocking 3D aesthetic of the game felt like the opposite of the 2D sprites seen in Tecmo Bowl, adding to the emphasis on stylized visuals over pure simulation gameplay. Between excessive celebrations and ridiculously illegal moves, NFL Blitz captured an almost playground like imagination within football’s more casual audience.

2. Madden NFL 2004

On the opposite end of the football game spectrum was Madden 2004, or Madden ’04 for short. This game was everything NFL Blitz was not, focusing on the pure simulation of the National Football League (NFL). The series of Madden was not the juggernaut it would later become, so it had to make many innovations to stay relevant among the other interpretations of the sport. In an era where the Xbox and PlayStation were starting to dominate home consoles, this game provided arguably the most groundbreaking features of the franchise.

Part of the hype behind Madden 2004 was its cover athlete, Michael Vick, who still remains one of the players with the most overpowered stats in Madden history. The speed of this character was similar to Bo Jackson in Tecmo Bowl, but simply one strong player wasn’t the only appeal of this game. Before Madden became a predictable product, Madden 2004 shook things up by adding the Owner Mode that would become a staple in later games, giving players total control over their favorite franchises.

Players could control multi-year long projects with preferred teams, slowly building rosters and having their own custom character go through the process of starting as a rookie and eventually becoming a superstar. Greater control over play calling also added depth to the strategies in Madden 2004, but you also had ways to micro-manage other aspects of your team. You could upgrade your stadium, change concession prices, and manage the smallest aspects of the organization to help it succeed. When it comes to detail, only one other game really comes close.

1. ESPN NFL 2K5

Courtesy of Visual Concepts

Before Madden got the sole rights to publish NFL related video games, the ESPN NFL series was likely their biggest rival. The best game in that franchise was undoubtedly ESPN NFL 2K5, a 2004 game that offered the most complete American football experience of any title, perhaps before or since. What made this game amazing was its sense of immersion, making matches that players created feel like nationally televised competitions, with in-depth broadcasting reflective of the ESPN channel after which the game was named.

The cheap price of this game also helped it get into players’ hands, almost making it feel like purchasing the cable needed to watch out-of-state NFL games. When you played ESPN NFL 2K5, you were met with pre-game, halftime, and post-game shows for games you created, alongside weekly SportsCenter wrap-ups should you play in longer franchise modes. Everything about the game treated your matches between NFL teams as if they were actually happening, and that’s even without getting into the other immersive parts of the game.

ESPN NFL 2K5 had a number of realistic franchise mode features, letting you develop a team from scratch from the start to the end of a regular season. Throughout this process, injuries and other developments you pursued were reported as if they were live, much like the game themselves. On top of this, your franchise mode character could customize their own living space, reflecting the success and glamor from their hard work. With deep, strategic gameplay systems for the game of football too, this title is by far one of the best interpretations of the sport ever given to players.