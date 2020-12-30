Monster Hunter Director Reveals How Many Monsters Will Be in the Movie

✖

The Monster Hunter franchise has a massive roster of even bigger monsters to make use of after releasing so many games, so it makes sense then that the upcoming Monster Hunter movie from Sony Pictures and director Paul W.S. Anderson would have no shortage of monsters to pick from. Only so many of those can fit in one movie to make sure they get their dues, however, which naturally means that the number of monsters that make it into the movie must be limited. According to Anderson, we’ll see about “five or six” different types of monsters in the film.

Anderson spoke to Total Film (via GamesRadar) about the new Monster Hunter movie and addressed the question of how many monsters would be in the film. While he didn’t elaborate on why those numbers were chosen as the limits for how many monsters would be in the movie, he hinted that he’s got plans for more than just the ones we’ll see in the Monster Hunter movie later this year.

“There’s hundreds of monsters [in the game],” Anderson said. “I can only use five or six of them in the movie. So it’s a big, fun world that I think we’ve only just started to scratch the surface of.”

Based on what we’ve seen from previews of the movie so far, we already know of a couple of those five or six monsters that’ll be in Monster Hunter. We’ve seen the Black Diablos already in one of the teasers, and a separate teaser showed the movie’s version of a Rathalos know as the “Greater Rathalos” in action.

Another much less fearsome monster that’s a favorite of Monster Hunter fans will also apparently be in the movie. During an interview with Polygon, Anderson joked that it’d be impossible to make the Monster Hunter movie without involving a Palico in some way. The Palico in the movie has a name and will have a unique sort of relationship with Lt. Artemis, the character played by Milla Jovovich.

“You couldn’t make a Monster Hunter movie without having a Palico in it. We have one of the characters, Meowscular Chef, who’s kind of Admiral’s sidekick,” Anderson said. “He’s a fantastic character who has this rather kind of flirtatious relationship with Milla, which is really interesting.”

The Monster Hunter movie is scheduled to come to theaters on December 30th barring any other potential delays.