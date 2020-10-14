Monster Hunter Movie Video Provides New Look at the Film's Rathalos

When the Monster Hunter film releases, it will feature a number of faithful takes on the franchise's monsters. In a new video released by IGN, director Paul W.S. Anderson described the way that he collaborated with Capcom in order to create monsters that would be recognizable to fans of the series. While the video shows just how good a number of these creatures will look, the best might be Rathalos. The creature has been a staple of the series since the beginning, and it appears that its big screen counterpart will look every bit as intimidating as it is in the games! The video can be found at the top of this page.

The Monster Hunter franchise is one of Capcom's biggest series; Monster Hunter World is actually the best-selling game in the publisher's history. As such, it's not surprising to see how closely the developers are working with Anderson to get the right look and feel for the film. After all, Capcom has a lot of incentive to make sure the final product appeals to fans of the Monster Hunter series! In addition to Rathalos, the video also includes a number of other monsters side-by-side with their video game counterparts, including Diablos.

While film adaptations of video games used to play fast and loose with the source material, that trend seems to be changing. The success of films like Pokemon: Detective Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog have shown studios that video game fans want films that stick closely to their roots. The days of looser adaptations like Super Mario Bros. and Double Dragon seem to be long gone. In fact, Capcom's Resident Evil is also headed back to the big screen, with a movie that will seemingly follow the storyline from the games in a more faithful manner than previous films based on the franchise.

All in all, Monster Hunter seems like it will be an exciting film for fans of the series. Whether or not these monster designs will translate to a worthwhile film is anyone's guess, but it certainly seems like a lot of care is being put into the final product, and that's definitely a good thing!

