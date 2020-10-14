Monster Hunter Movie Releases New Poster

:heavy_multiplication_x:

Today is the day for Monster Hunter movie news, it would seem, as not only has the first full official trailer released, but a new poster has also been shared featuring star Milla Jovovich as Captain Artemis front and center with the movie's take on the monster Diablos in the background. Combined with the trailer, it makes for a pretty powerful one-two punch. While it certainly doesn't appear to be taking every single thing about Capcom's video game franchise to heart, the designs overall appear to largely be in line with it.

You can check out the full new poster below:

A world unlike any other. 🔥 #MonsterHunterMovie in theaters December. pic.twitter.com/z1rdbn2uFG — Monster Hunter (@Monster_Hunter) October 14, 2020

Here is the official description for the upcoming movie:

"Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When an unexpected sandstorm transports Captain Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her unit (TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta) to a new world, the soldiers are shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower. In their desperate battle for survival, the unit encounters the mysterious Hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills allow him to stay one step ahead of the powerful creatures. As Artemis and Hunter slowly build trust, she discovers that he is part of a team led by the Admiral (Ron Perlman). Facing a danger so great it could threaten to destroy their world, the brave warriors combine their unique abilities to band together for the ultimate showdown."

Monster Hunter, the movie, is set to release on December 30th. Contrary to other films, this new release date actually marks a shift up from the previous release date of April 23, 2021. As noted above, it stars Milla Jovovich as Captain Artemis, Tony Jaa as Hunter, Ron Perlman as the Admiral, and TI Harris, Meagan Good, and Diego Boneta as members of Artemis' unit. The movie is directed by Paul W.S. Anderson. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming movie right here.

