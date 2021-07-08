Monster Hunter Stories 2 Reveals Nintendo Switch File Size and Update Info

✖

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will release on Nintendo Switch this Friday, and Capcom has released an important update about the game for those that might be interested in picking it up. Rumors had been circulating that the game's physical release might actually require a download, but it seems that won't be the case. According to the official Monster Hunter Twitter account, the game's physical release will require no prior download, allowing players to jump in immediately. There will, however, be a day one patch that will take up 0.5 GB. Last but not least, the digital version will require 13.5 GB.

The Tweet from the Monster Hunter Twitter account can be found embedded below.

⚠️ Important info on #MHStories2 for #NintendoSwitch: ▶️ The physical version does NOT require any downloads or installation to start playing. ▶️ The digital version requires 13.5GB of free space. ▶️ A Day-1 Patch requires 0.5GB of free space. Apologies for any confusion. — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) July 8, 2021

Nintendo Switch fans tend to prefer it when the full game is offered on the physical release, as it means the game will theoretically remain playable long into the future, when additional downloads might not be feasible. As such, this information just might convince some players to pick up the game physically, as opposed to digitally.

It will be interesting to see how the game performs on Switch! The original Monster Hunter Stories released on Nintendo 3DS in 2016, and the new game takes place in the same world. Those that missed the first game will be happy to know that the two offer mostly unrelated narratives. The Stories spin-offs are a bit different from traditional Monster Hunter games, focusing on Riders, as opposed to Hunters, and putting an emphasis on turn-based combat. Those interested in checking out the game might also want to read ComicBook.com's official review of Monster Hunter Stories 2, which can be found right here.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will release July 9th on Nintendo Switch and PC. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you plan on buying Monster Hunter Stories 2 when it releases this week? Are you happy that the physical game won't require a download? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!