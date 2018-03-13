Monster Hunter World Reveals Devil May Cry Collaboration

Monster Hunter World is about to kick off its next collaboration event, bringing some limited-time Devil May Cry gear to the game for players who are able to complete the special event quests. The collaboration celebrates the launch of Devil May Cry HD Collection, which hits PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC today. Check out the new trailer above!

When the Horizon: Zero Dawn collaboration came around, we got a sweet new bow and some armor to make us look like Aloy. This event will be no different. By submitting to some event-specific quests, you’ll be able to unlock some hot new gear, and an extremely powerful new Charge Blade which you can see in action in the trailer. Here’s a brief summary from the new Capcom Unity update:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You’ll get to fight hellish foes in Monster Hunter: World to earn this devious combination of the Force Edge and Alastor. In Monster Hunter, that weapon falls in the Charge Blade category, and typically features a hefty shield that, when combined with its matching sword, can turn into a massive axe. As you can see, we’re putting a bit of a DMC twist to the formula and leaving the shield out of the picture altogether (you’ll still be able to guard though) and instead of a sword turning into an axe, you’ll get a Force Edge that turns into a massive Alastor.”

We’re sold. So what about the Devil May Cry HD Collection? For those of you who are interested, you can scoop it up now for $29.99. This collection contains remastered versions of Devil May Cry, Devil May Cry 2, and Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition “Featuring three games, silky smooth 60fps gameplay, and a wide variety of enemies, weapons and styles to experiment with, Devil May Cry HD Collection is the perfect compilation for those looking to get their stylish combat fix.”

