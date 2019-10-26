Monster Hunter World: Iceborne PC Release Date Revealed

Today, Capcom announced that the Monster Hunter World: Iceborne expansion will hit PC on January 9, 2020. In addition to announcing the PC release date for the best-selling expansion, Capcom also announced that pre-orders will include the “Yukumo” layered armor set. Meanwhile, a Digital Deluxe Edition will also be available, which comes with the “Silver Knight” layered armor set, three gestures, one face paint, one hairstyle, two sticker sets, and one ol’ decor set to use to customize your home. Lastly, as you would expect, Capcom released a new trailer accompany all of the aforementioned news.

Iceborne is a massive expansion for Monster Hunter World that gives the game a snowy and icy makeover. It features a diverse locale, numerous monsters competing with each other in brutal turf wars, and a new hunting experience. Below, you can read more about the expansion, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features:

Videos by ComicBook.com

All-new Hunting Mechanics – All 14 weapon types have new moves and combos. Each weapon has more unique actions than ever before. Every weapon now lets you use the clutch claw, a new function of the slinger, to grapple onto monsters. You’ll drain your stamina while clinging onto monsters, but it opens up various new ways of controlling their movement!

New Quest Difficulty: Master Rank! – On top of low rank and high rank, there is now a new quest difficulty called “master rank.”

Master rank quests will become available once you purchase the Iceborne expansion. You’ll be able to earn new materials and fight even stronger monsters on these quests!

New Locale: Hoarfrost Reach – An unknown environment, yet to be discovered by mankind. Hoarfrost Reach has plenty of unique endemic life and monsters that could only exist in such a harsh climate. It has diverse geographical features as well, from deep stretches of snow that impede your movement to relaxing hot springs, and even unstable ground that could collapse at any moment! The visual effects are some of the most detailed the Monster Hunter series has ever seen!

Various New Monsters! – Hoarfrost Reach is home to many new endemic creatures and monsters, such as the snow-swimming Beotodus, the raging Banbaro, and the mysterious elder dragon Velkhana. But changes are afoot in familiar locales as well! Keep an eye out for new tracks of fan favorite monsters, such as Tigrex and Nargacuga! Rajang is coming as a Free Title Update at a later date.

According to Capcom, the PC port will feature high-resolution textures, 4K support, an uncapped frame rate, ultrawide 21:9 support, DirectX12 support, and of course mouse and keyboard controls.

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is currently available on PS4 and Xbox One.