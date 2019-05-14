Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Is Similar in Size to Base Game

The Iceborne expansion for Monster Hunter: World was announced months ago, with the first good look at gameplay arriving just last week. In addition to the wonderful gameplay that was revealed, it was also disclosed that the upcoming expansion will be arriving this September, and it will be bringing a bounty of content along with it for players to enjoy. In fact, according to a PR representative from Capcom, Iceborne itself is going to “rival” the size of the base game, which means that is one serious expansion that is on the way for Monster Hunter: World players.

Taking to Twitter after the recent announcement, the Capcom PR rep confirmed that the Iceborne expansion is going to be massive when it arrives. It takes place after the events of Monster Hunter: World and it will feature an entirely new story for all to enjoy. Set in the mountains of Hoarfrost Reach, the new area is said to the be the largest the game has ever seen.

Excited to confirm the size of new content in #MonsterHunter Iceborne will rival the original release! That’s one BIG expansion for all you hunters! https://t.co/1BucaHePR8 — Skells (@Skellylicious) May 10, 2019

The Iceborne expansion will be arriving on September 9th and it will cost $39.99. However, those looking to jump in on the Monster Hunter: World action can pick up a bundle of the base game and the expansion for $59.99. Considering the fact that the expansion is similar in size to the game itself, the price isn’t bad at all. Throw in all of the gameplay elements, story, and much more, this will certainly be something that players will want to grab later this year.

Monster Hunter: World is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the game and the upcoming expansion, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about this? Are you excited to jump into the upcoming Iceborne expansion for Monster Hunter: World? Glad to hear this it is roughly the same size as the base game? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

