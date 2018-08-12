Monster Hunter World Sells Over Two Million Copies On Steam

After waiting for what felt like an eternity compared to their Xbox One and PlayStation 4 owning brethren, PC owners got to breathe a sigh of relief last week when Monster Hunter World finally became available for PC. And the community has shown just how avid it is when it comes to checking the game out.

Based on this report from Resetera, Monster Hunter World has already sold over two million copies on Steam over the last few days alone. This comes from numbers provided by Steamspy, though we were not able to fully confirm since they’re only provided for “owners.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

But based on the information, the game has done really well on the PC front. Aside from sales, another report indicated that the game has seen a concurrent user peak of 292,000 players. Since then, it’s gone down, but just to 250,000. And that’s not even counting the weekend.

It makes sense, considering that the PC version of the game features 4K support and 60 frames per second animation, making it the fastest edition of World available. And Capcom is probably already working on refinements for it to make it even smoother.

There’s no question that Monster Hunter World should easily take a spot in the Steam top ten for the week — if not the number one spot — and stay there for a few weeks. This is even with the game showing “mixed” reviews upon release, with a few happy fans noting its sharp performance and others complaining about missing features, like not being able to turn off motion blur, as well as networking issues. (Again, it’s a good possibility that Capcom is already hard at work on fixing the matter with a patch.)

Still, overall this is good news for Capcom if the numbers end up sticking as official estimates, as it shows that the game is off to a strong start on the format and could carry over for months to come. We’re eager to see where it goes from here, and how long it can remain a top ten contender.

You can purchase the game on Steam here.

Monster Hunter World is available for Steam, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.