New ‘Skywind’ Trailer Shows Huge Progress for Morrowind’s ‘Skyrim’ Remake

There are many amazing mod projects out there inspired by the incredible Elder Scrolls franchise from Bethesda. One of these ambitious fan endeavors is Skywind and the team behind this venture just shared a brand new video called “The Fall of House Dagoth.”

This impressive mod modernizes the incredible tale that Morrowind told through Skyrim. According to the dev team:

“The Skywind team is pleased to share our latest trailer with you today. We hope this story teaser will set the mood for the game and give you a taste of what you’ll be facing. Featured are various ruins, caves, and hideouts of the Sixth House. Our team has been hard at work recreating the sinister presence of House Dagoth with menacing creatures, winding dungeons, and unnerving sounds and music.”

This project is massive and requires a lot of talented hands to make this vision a stunning reality. It’s because of this that the team behind Skywind is looking for some additional help.

They added, “The TESRenewal Project needs volunteers now more than ever! Progress is being made daily by a handful of key members, but to ensure a complete product, we need more help. Our 3D department especially is still lacking individuals to complete various dungeon tilesets and assets. If you have the skills necessary and want to contribute, follow the link here.“

To learn more about what this experience will have to offer, learn a little bit about the team below courtesy of their Facebook page:

“It is a non-commercial, fan made modification for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim that seeks to merge the amazing world of The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind with the enhanced graphics and capabilities of Skyrim’s engine.

While ownership of both games is required to play, the player only actually plays Skywind using the Skyrim game, and not the older Morrowind game. This means that the user interface, combat, graphics, and system requirements for the Skywind mod are all those of Skyrim, and NOT Morrowind.”

They added, “Skywind aims to have full functionality upon release equivalent to recent Elder Scrolls titles, as well as to expand by reintroducing critical elements from Morrowind, that did not make it into Skyrim. We cannot make any promises at this time about what will and will not make it into the final release but rest assured some are already implemented and others are being worked on.”