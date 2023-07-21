Mortal Kombat 1 Trailer Reveals Baraka, Tanya, and Li Mei

A new Mortal Kombat 1 trailer has been released at San Diego Comic Con by NetherRealm Studios and WB Games showing off more of the upcoming Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S game. And contained within this trailer -- which you can check out above -- are three new character reveals: Baraka, Li Mei, and Tanya. All three of these characters are main fighters featured in the main roster. The trailer also features Goro and Darrius reveals. Unfortunately, for those who have main'ed these characters in the past, they are only Kameos.

As you would expect from a trailer introducing these characters, there is plenty of gameplay, which includes a few fatalities from this roster of new additions. And just like every fatality shown before them, they hold no punches. Meanwhile, fans have pointed out that the Tarkatans are no longer a race, but people inflicted with a disease, a change that can be seen in the trailer and that seems to be going down well with fans. Fans are also thrilled to see characters like Darrius return, even if it's as a Kameo, for the simple fact it's been so long.

"Li Mei Tanya and Baraka look really cool. And Darrius came back as a Kameo which was neat. I like that they're using Kameos to bring back characters that haven't been seen in forever," writes one fan of the trailer above.

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to release worldwide on September 19 via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. It will cost $69.99 when it releases, and if you want access to Shang Tsung as a fighter, you will need to pre-order it.

"Mortal Kombat 1 is the latest title in the acclaimed Mortal Kombat video game franchise developed by award-winning NetherRealm Studios," reads an official blurb about the fighting title. "The game will introduce a reborn Mortal Kombat Universe that has been created by the Fire God Liu Kang, featuring reimagined versions of iconic characters as they've never been seen before, along with a new fighting system, game modes, bone krushing finishing moves, and more."