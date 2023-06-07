Mortal Kombat 1: How to Sign Up for First Playtest

Mortal Kombat 1 isn't set to release until September 19th, but fans eager to see what NetherRealm Studios has in store can check out a special playtest ahead of time. As revealed last month, the first playtest is meant to "test the might" of the game's servers, to help ensure a better experience when Mortal Kombat 1 launches. Unfortunately, we still don't have a date for the playtest, but fans interested in participating can do so by signing up at the link right here. Potential participants must have a Warner Bros. Games account to do so, which can be signed up for right here.

While an actual beta is set to take place in August, the stress test is a different story. The beta is accessible only to those who pre-order Mortal Kombat 1, but it seems the stress test will be open to a much wider pool of players. The whole purpose of a stress test is to see just how much a game's servers can endure, so it makes sense that Warner Bros. Games and NetherRealm would want to make it as easy to access as possible. In theory, stress tests like this one will help prevent major issues when the full game is available, and these are becoming increasingly more common in the video game industry.

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to appear at Summer Game Fest this week, and it's possible that fans could learn more information about the stress test during or after the event. The world premiere will offer our first look at gameplay from Mortal Kombat 1, and series co-creator Ed Boon is teasing that some returning characters that were not present in Mortal Kombat 11 will be playable. Boon seemed to drop a pretty big hint regarding Reptile, and it will be interesting to see exactly which other favorites will make their return. Fans can find out for themselves by checking out the showcase on June 8th.

Are you looking forward to Mortal Kombat 1? Have you signed up yet for the game's online stress test? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!