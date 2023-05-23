Mortal Kombat 1 May Feature Megan Fox and Travis Scott

A wild new rumor has claimed that actress Megan Fox and rapper Travis Scott will both be appearing in Mortal Kombat 1. This past week, NetherRealm Studios formally revealed Mortal Kombat 1 and confirmed that it would be launching later this year. In doing so, it also unveiled that famed martial arts expert Jean-Claude Van Damme would also appear in the fighting game as an alternate skin for the character Johnny Cage. Now, it seems that Van Damme's involvement in MK1 might not end up being the only celebrity cameo in the title.

According to Sacred Symbols host Colin Moriarty, both Megan Fox and Travis Scott will be featured in Mortal Kombat 1 in some capacity. Moriarty himself doesn't know what this collaboration might look like, but he noted that a source that previously informed him of Van Damme's inclusion prior to its official reveal said that Fox and Scott would also show up in some capacity. As such, it seems like this source has a fair amount of credibility.

"The person who told me Jean-Claude Van Damme was in [Mortal Kombat 1] before it was announced -- this was told to me over a week ago -- said that Megan Fox and Travis Scott are also in the game," Moriarty said simply. He went on to note that he has no idea how accurate this information could be, but still shared this rumor with listeners as there could be some validity to what he was told.

Although this might sound like an asinine idea at first, it could make a bit more sense upon further examination. In the past, Fox herself has said that she's a big fan of Mortal Kombat and at one point revealed that she would love to play Kitana in one of the franchise's film adaptations. Scott, on the other hand, has always been a big fan of video games and has previously had his own digital concert within Fortnite. So while this all could end up happening in MK1, it's still worth stressing that you take this rumor with a grain of salt for now.

Currently, it's known that Mortal Kombat 1 will release later this year on September 19 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The first gameplay presentation for MK1 is also set to transpire next month on June 8 at Summer Game Fest. At this time, perhaps we'll learn more about Fox and Scott being featured in the game.