Mortal Kombat 1 Director Says Lingering Questions Will Be Answered Soon

Mortal Kombat 1 director Ed Boon has teased fans about what lies in wait with this coming week's gameplay reveal. Following its announcement just a few weeks back, fans have been clamoring to see what MK1 looks like in action. Now, prior to that unveiling in just a handful of days, Boon has indicated that this presentation will end up answering a variety of questions that have been circling in recent weeks.

In a new message shared on social media today, Boon gave fans a better idea of what they can expect during Mortal Kombat 1's showing at Summer Game Fest this week. While it was already known that the first gameplay for MK1 would be unveiled at this time, Boon also said that a number of common questions that fans have had about the next installment in the fighting game series will also be answered at this time. As such, it seems likely that this showcase for Mortal Kombat 1 will be pretty extensive and will highlight aspects of the title that have remained a bit shrouded in mystery.

"Next week will be fun. We can't wait to show you the first Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay reveal video!" Boon said on Twitter. "[A] lot of your questions will be answered."

Next week will be fun. We can't wait to show you the first Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay reveal video!



Lot of your questions will be answered 👍#SummerGameFest https://t.co/qVWZiFyTrw — Ed Boon (@noobde) June 4, 2023

Perhaps the biggest question that Mortal Kombat fans have in relation to MK1 involves Kameo fighters. This is a new element of Mortal Kombat 1 that will incorporate assist-style elements into the series that have been seen in franchises like Marvel vs. Capcom and Dragon Ball FighterZ. It's still not known exactly how Kameo fighters will function in the latest Mortal Kombat, but it's all but guaranteed that we should learn more in just a few short days.

For now, it's known that Mortal Kombat 1 is set to release later this year on September 19 and will come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. A beta for the game is also set to transpire at an unspecified time in August for those who pre-order MK1.

