Mortal Kombat 1 Leak Reveals Huge Feature Coming Soon

A new Mortal Kombat 1 leak has surfaced online revealing that a major, and highly anticipated, feature is in the works and seemingly coming soon. There's been some criticism lodged against Mortal Kombat 1 since the game's release by the series' most hardcore fans. Some of this criticism is about missing features or content. To this end, NetherRealm Studios is -- obviously -- working hard to add new content to the game and flesh out its offering. Not only does it claim this but we know thanks to dataminers digging through the files of each update, seeing progress and new things added all the time.

Recently, well-known and reliable Mortal Kombat 1 dataminer, TheThiny, took to X -- formerly known as Twitter -- and relayed word that online lobbies have been added to the game's files with a recent update. This not only confirms work on online lobbies, but suggests they will be added soon.

Online Lobbies have been added to the files! — thethiny 🐰🍉 (@thethiny) November 9, 2023

Of course, take this information with a grain of salt. Datamining leaks are reliable and verifiable, and the source has proven reliable in the past, but they can be misleading. Sometimes nothing comes of them and sometimes they represent work that's not in the game because it was cut.

"Mortal Kombat 1 is a fun start to an exciting new era for the long running franchise," reads a snippet of our official review of the game. "There are some sticking points that will likely need to be ironed out in future entries, however. The combo heavy fighting style is very satisfying to play when you're dishing it out, but will definitely make it less appealing to newcomers who could be on the receiving end. Invasions mode is great for playing alone, but that grind feeling will likely sink in sooner rather than later. Kameo Fighters are a fantastic addition, but customization for them isn't as deep yet. With all of that being said, Mortal Kombat 1 is still very much a bloody and brutal good time with tons of rewards for digging deep into it."