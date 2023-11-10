Mortal Kombat 1 Giving Some Players Free Fatalities After Backlash

On top of the two Fatalities each Mortal Kombat 1 fighter gets as well as the ones that'll come with DLC characters like Omni-Man down the line, Mortal Kombat 1 will also apparently be getting seasonal Fatalities every now and then. The first of those was added in October whenever the Happy Halloween Fatality was announced, but that Fatality didn't go over particularly well with players who thought it wasn't worth the price tag which was roughly $10 nor was it received well by those who thought it set a poor precedent for future Fatalities. The good news is that NetherRealm Studios has heard this feedback, and in an apparent response to this, is giving people who bought the Happy Halloween Fatality two more Fatalities for free.

This'll happen via the new Seasonal Fatalities bundle which was just announced this week on Twitter. The Mortal Kombat 1 Twitter account tweeted about the new bundle on Thursday and said that those who own the Halloween Fatality will get two more Fatalities, one for Thanksgiving and one for winter, at no extra cost beyond what you spent on the Halloween one.

Free Mortal Kombat 1 Fatalities

Next week, you can access the Seasonal Fatalities bundle, which includes the Halloween, Thanksgiving, and upcoming Winter fatality.

Those who purchased the Halloween fatality will have access to the bundle at no extra cost.

We appreciate your feedback on all everything #MK1. — Mortal Kombat 1 (@MortalKombat) November 9, 2023

The new Fatality bundle was announced amid the release of patch notes for the game that coincided with the Omni-Man launch. As the new update went live, players noticed that a Thanksgiving Fatality was coming to the game as well. Prior to the Thanksgiving Fatality's release, NetherRealm got ahead of some of those frustrations with this announcement:

From the way that the tweet is worded, it doesn't look like you'll be able to buy this Thanksgiving Fatality and instantly get access to the other two that are part of the bundle, so this deal appears to only be on the table for early adopters of the Halloween Fatality. It's also unclear if there's a cutoff for when you had to get the Halloween Fatality in order to qualify for the offer. It also hasn't been said yet just how much this Seasonal Fatality bundle will cost, but if all the Fatalities individually cost about $10 each, one would assume that the bundle would go for a price around $25 or something along those lines.

Mortal Kombat 1's Thanksgiving Fatality

While the new Thanksgiving Fatality isn't yet available for sale in the game, we've already seen what it'll look like. Mortal Kombat insider and news source thethiny shared a clip of the Thanksgiving Fatality on Twitter which shows a comedic and violent take on seasonal festivities. After getting his teeth knocked out on a table, Omni-Man is treated to a feast before having his head stomped and all of his force-fed food expelled.

There's no indication yet what the seasonal Fatality for winter will look like, so we'll have to wait until next month or sometime after to see that one in action.