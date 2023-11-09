Mortal Kombat 2 Producer Shares Update on Filming New Movie

Mortal Kombat 2 producer Todd Garner has shared a succinct yet reassuring update on the crew's plans to resume filming the new Mortal Kombat movie now that the SAG-AFTRA strike is said to be coming to an end. According to Garner who provided his update via a response on Twitter that speculated about when filming would resume, work on the Mortal Kombat 2 movie may get underway sooner than many may have anticipated, though a specific filming date has not yet been set.

Garner addressed the state of Mortal Kombat 2 in a quote tweet of a DiscussingFilm tweet that suggested Mortal Kombat 2 would begin filming again in "early 2024," though Garner suggested that the filming would happen "before then."

Mortal Kombat 2 Filming Update

This is not true. We are filming before then… https://t.co/E7ICcnuAGW — Todd Garner (@Todd_Garner) November 9, 2023

While Garner didn't provide specifics on when Mortal Kombat 2 filming would get underway, he said in a tweet shared not long before that one that he "will let you all know as soon as we start shooting." That's been true in the past with Garner often offering insights into the filming process of Mortal Kombat 2 as well as the previous Mortal Kombat movie that came before it, so as soon as filming resumes or something else of note happens, he'll likely be one of the first to let people know.

In another tweet shared right after that, Garner reaffirmed his plans to update fans when relevant information comes to light and said everyone else is either speculating or "posting for clicks. So, we will take Garner's advice and refrain from speculating as to when, exactly, filming will begin beyond sometime before early 2024.

"promise I will keep the MK Kommunity posted as soon as I have info on start date, etc. EVERYONE else is just speculating... or posting for clicks," he said. "I'm on it!!!"

Mortal Kombat 2 Casting and More Updates

Prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike, some information had started coming out about different casting considerations and other insights into what was going on with Mortal Kombat 2. One of those updates informed Mortal Kombat fans that Tati Gabrielle was in final talks to play Jade, one of the OG Mortal Kombat characters who's become a fan-favorite over time. In another major update, it was said that Karl Urban who's best known recently for his role in The Boys had been cast as Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 2, a character ho was absent from the first movie.

Of course, it'd be more accurate to say that filming on the movie will be resuming rather than starting seeing how filming for Mortal Kombat 2 was already underway (to some degree at least) in the past. Some pictures shared by Garner of on-set seats for different characters indicated as much, and fellow producer James Wan confirmed before that filming was underway in an Instagram Story.

The Mortal Kombat 2 movie does not yet have a release date.