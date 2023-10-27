Mortal Kombat 1 Reveals New Details on Ermac and Quan Chi

Mortal Kombat 1's first couple of DLC characters are coming sooner rather than later, and ahead of their releases, NetherRealm Studios updated the roster of the game's fighters this week to reference a few of them. Unfortunately, it seems that those roster additions weren't supposed to go live just yet as three Kombat Pack fighters have now been removed from the character list which makes sense seeing how they're not live in the game yet. However, Mortal Kombat 1 players did get a little something out of the mishap thanks to some bios that went up early, too, for Quan Chi and Ermac.

Omni-Man is also included in that trio of fighters that briefly appeared on the Mortal Kombat 1 site, but his page was totally empty with nothing to speak of there, another indication that the info (or lack thereof) did indeed to live too soon.

Quan Chi and Ermac Bios

For the other two, however, we got to see the full bios that each new character gets in Mortal Kombat 1. Longtime players of course know who these two and others are, but the bios are interesting in this game given that Mortal Kombat 1 is a reboot, so the characters are meant to have slightly different stories even much of them remains the same.

Take Ermac, for example, who still owes his existence to Quan Chi, but is now free from his connection to the fighter.

"The souls within him were intended to function as a group mind," the preview for Ermac said. "That part of the spell is temporarily undone, however, when Ermac is defeated by Mileena. During that period, one of the souls in Ermac's collection takes control of his group mind. It is that of Emperor Jerrod, deceased ruler of Outworld and husband of Empress Sindel. He rejoins the royal family, aiding Empress Mileena's reign."

Afterwards, it was said that Ermac's collective consciousness regained control, and he retreated into the Outworld to determine his own future for once. Quan Chi, on the other hand, was a tattle-tale turned necromancer who now works with Shang Tsung.

Mortal Kombat 1 Bios for Ermac, Quan Chi, and Omni-Man.



Ermac: Souls

Quan Chi: Necromancer

Omni-Man: Omni-Man



Thanks to @Xhaos664 for pointing it out!#MK1 #MortalKombat1 pic.twitter.com/D90N59FN5c — thethiny 🐰 (@thethiny) October 27, 2023

"To curry favor with the mine's owner, Quan Chi informed on fellow workers who were planning a strike," info on Quan Chi said. "It was broken and many strikers killed. The survivors were not going to forgive and forget. They plotted to kill Quan chi. Quan Chi's life is saved by a mysterious benefactor. In exchange for his service, she offered to free him from the mines and train him in dark magic. Quan Chi eagerly accepted."

Again, Omni-Man's page was empty, so we'll have to wait to see more of what Mortal Kombat's interpretation of the character looks like.

These character additions on the roster page are not indicative of the order in which the characters will release, however. NetherRealm and Warner Bros. previously laid out the plans for the rollout of the first Kombat Pack and confirmed that Omni-Man would be releasing first with the character supposedly being added on November 6th. Quan Chi will come next followed by Peacemaker, Ermac, Takeda Takahashi, and lastly, Homelander.