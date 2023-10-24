Mortal Kombat Leak Hints at Unannounced DLC Fighter

Mortal Kombat 1 already has quite a few DLC characters confirmed which include playable fighters and Kameo appearances, but it looks like we may have already learned of one more from a new leak. According to one of the voice actors who worked on both Mortal Kombat 11 and Mortal Kombat 1, there is (or at least were at some point) plans to add the T-1000 to the game, the primary antagonist from Terminator 2: Judgment Day who was portrayed by actor Robert Patrick. According to this same leak, it appears that Patrick himself may have been tapped to return to the role once more for the T-1000’s Mortal Kombat debut.

These leaks in question come from an interview content creator Dan Allen conducted with Andrew Morgado, an actor who portrayed the Kollector in Mortal Kombat 11 and returned to Mortal Kombat 1 as Reptile. Morgado mentioned during the interview that Patrick had done voice work for the T-1000 in regards to a Mortal Kombat appearance, but some questions remain as to what that DLC will look like if it ever does come to fruition.

Terminator’s T-1000 in Mortal Kombat

The interview was actually conducted several weeks ago, but the clip relevant to the T-1000 being considered for a Mortal Kombat appearance only started circulating just recently. In the video above, Morgado recalled being in the green room when he recorded lines for Mortal Kombat 11 and mentioned seeing Ronda Rousey there who played Sonya Blade in that Mortal Kombat game. After mentioning Rousey, he talked about Patrick and the T-1000, too.

“Robert Patrick was in there for the T-1000,” he said without expanding on that anymore.

Mortal Kombat itself has already played host to the Terminator series in the past with Arnold Schwarzenegger’s T-800 Terminator, the one that people most easily recognize from the series, though Schwarzenegger himself did not voice that character in Mortal Kombat 11. Skydance has also proven itself willing to let the equally recognizable T-1000 Terminator take part in gaming crossovers, too, considering how the character was previously available in Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard.

The tricky part of this leak is that it’s unclear what the current status of any potential T-1000 DLC plans is at the moment. Given that Morgado specified that it was not only the T-1000 he was talking about but also mentioned Robert Patrick himself, it’s difficult to interpret this as a slip-up where he meant to talk about someone else instead. The problem here is that he was clearly talking about Mortal Kombat 11 given that he mentioned Rousey who did not reprise her role as Sonya Blade, and neither Patrick nor the T-1000 were in Mortal Kombat 11. If Morgado is indeed correct about Patrick voicing the T-1000 for something related to Mortal Kombat, the three most likely scenarios are either that the DLC was planned for Mortal Kombat 11 and was cancelled or was planned for that game and moved to Mortal Kombat 1 for reasons unknown.

NetherRealm Studios of course has not confirmed nor denied anything about the T-1000 being in Mortal Kombat 1, but Mortal Kombat co-founder Ed Boon is quick to shoot down leaks and speculations when the opportunity presents itself, so perhaps we’ll hear something from him sooner rather than later.