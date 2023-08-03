Mortal Kombat 1 Director Teases Return of MK11's Biggest Missing Character

The entire Mortal Kombat 1 roster has yet to be revealed by NetherRealm Studios. To this end, Mortal Kombat fans are still holding onto hope their various favorites will show up. Not only are there many fan-favorites still missing from the Mortal Kombat 1 roster, but some of series' biggest characters. For example, there's still no Jade. Unfortunately, for those who main Jade, there's still no word of Jade, however, it does look like one classic character is going to be included after missing out on the Mortal Kombat 11 roster.

Mortal Kombat 11 had a fairly large roster, especially after all the DLC characters where added. However, it was missing a few major characters, though perhaps no more significant than Reptile. There's still no official word of Reptile being in Mortal Kombat 1, but creative director on the game Ed Boon seems to potentially be teasing this. As Twitter user TheThiny points out, Boon has been tweeting about Reptile. To what end, is a mystery, but many fans have taken it as a tease the character will be in the game, presumably as a playable fighter.

Boon's teasing is known to sometimes be nothing more than trolling and he loves a good misdirection, but many think referencing/teasing Reptile in such an overt fashion can only be followed up by a reveal trailer in the comings week. To this end, Mortal Kombat fans may want to keep an eye out on EVO.

3rd (2nd?) Reptile tweet. It can't get anymore obvious than that. https://t.co/mOY2gDOiAG — thethiny 🐰 (@thethiny) August 3, 2023

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to release worldwide on September 19 via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. When it releases, it will cost $69.99. For more coverage on all things Mortal Kombat 1 -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here.

"NetherRealm has been putting out winner after winner for over a decade at this point and it doesn't seem like Mortal Kombat 1 is going to end that hot streak." reads an official blurb from our preview of MK1. "Outside of simply shaping up to be another fantastic fighting game, though, what makes Mortal Kombat 1 so enticing is just how fresh it feels. This isn't simply a sequel/reboot that looks to expand slightly on what was seen in Mortal Kombat 11 and is instead a game that is looking to chart a new course for a series that has been around for 30 years. It remains to be seen if all of these big changes are for the better, but based on my own brief experience, it looks like Mortal Kombat 1 is finding a perfect balance between the new and the familiar."