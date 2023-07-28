Mortal Kombat 1 Leak Reveals Surprise DLC Characters, But Is It True?

Mortal Kombat 1 Kombat Pack 1 has been officially revealed, which means we know the game's first six DLC characters. There will be more than six DLC characters in the game though, or at least that's what Mortal Kombat 11 suggests. So, who will follow Omni Man, Peacemaker, Homelander, Quan Chi, Takeda, and Ermac? We don't know, at least not officially. A new unofficial leak is making the rounds. If it's accurate, it leaks Kombat Pack 2, but that's a big if. In fact, most Mortal Kombat fans are dubious of the leak and think it's fake.

According to the leak, the six DLC characters that will follow the ones above are as follows: Noob Saibot, Kano, Sareena, Harley Quinn, Deathstroke, and Doomslayer. Adding to this, it's claimed Rain will get a Kameo alongside Drahmin, Bo' Rai Chao, Hsu Haoh, and Moloch.

As you may know, Kano is already a Kameo character, however, we know characters can be both fighters and Kameos. In other words, this bit doesn't discredit the leak, however, there's no real reason to believe it in the first place. Some of the biggest leaks have come from anonymous sources, but a lot of bollocks also come from anonymous sources.

At the moment of publishing, neither NetherRealm Studios nor WB Games nor any individual involved with the game's development has commented on this supposed leak. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to release worldwide on September 19 via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. When it releases, the highly-anticipated fighting game will cost you $70.

"NetherRealm has been putting out winner after winner for over a decade at this point and it doesn't seem like Mortal Kombat 1 is going to end that hot streak," reads a snippet from our official preview of the game. "Outside of simply shaping up to be another fantastic fighting game, though, what makes Mortal Kombat 1 so enticing is just how fresh it feels. This isn't simply a sequel/reboot that looks to expand slightly on what was seen in Mortal Kombat 11 and is instead a game that is looking to chart a new course for a series that has been around for 30 years. It remains to be seen if all of these big changes are for the better, but based on my own brief experience, it looks like Mortal Kombat 1 is finding a perfect balance between the new and the familiar."