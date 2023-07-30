Mortal Kombat 1 Story Mode Length Revealed

NetherRealm has been ramping up the hype cycle for Mortal Kombat 1 ahead of its September 19 release date. Recently, the studio revealed that Mortal Kombat 11's Geras is coming to the MK1 party alongside a new mystery character that no one has quite figured out exactly who they are. As he is known to do from time to time, series co-creator Ed Boon took to Twitter to answer fan questions and revealed an important detail for fans of Mortal Kombat's over-the-top story mode. While he didn't give any spoiler details away, he did say that Mortal Kombat 1's campaign will be about as long as Mortal Kombat X and Mortal Kombat 11.

For those who haven't played either game, that means you're looking at around five to six hours if you just want to complete the main story. Of course, this doesn't count all of the character endings you can get by playing through the Arcade mode, but those are much shorter cutscenes and generally aren't considered canon to the main timeline.

Similar to MKX-11 — Ed Boon (@noobde) July 27, 2023

Either way, this news is a bit disappointing for some fans who were hoping to see a longer story that could flesh out the new universe, especially since NetherRealm took a bit more time than usual between installments. That said, we don't yet know all the specifics about what's going to be included in Mortal Kombat 1, so it's certainly worth waiting until they announce everything before getting up in arms. It's also worth remembering that MK11 also got the Aftermath expansion, which was another large chunk of story content for players to dig into. That was very successful for NetherRealm, so it would not be surprising to see them do something similar with MK1.

Regardless, fans only have to wait a few more months before they'll be able to dig into Mortal Kombat 1's story mode. The game launches on September 19 for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. We also know that NetherRealm is going to bring MK1 to EVO, which starts on August 3. If the latest Geras' trailer is anything to go by, it'll definitely be worth paying attention to.