Mortal Kombat 11 DLC News Leaves Fans Disappointed

Mortal Kombat 11 and Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath players on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia are desperate for information about the future of MK11. Recently, the creative director of the series, Ed Boon, began teasing the future of the 2019 game, or more specifically and seemingly, the game's next DLC character. And it's safe to assume we will get this information in an official capacity very soon. In the meantime, Boon, via Twitter, has tampered the expectations of some fans, and by "tampered expectations," I mean has crushed their hearts.

Responding to a video detailing how Boon feels about the series' variety of characters, the director more or less seemingly confirmed that the most in-demand DLC request, Mileena, will not be coming to the game. More specifically, Boon notes the character "needs a break."

In the tweet, Boon doesn't outright confirm Mileena isn't coming to MK11, but as you can see, that's what's heavily implied. And it's something he's suggested in the past as well.

L🤣L @ Mileena. Come on now.... girl needs a break. https://t.co/kA5H9ECAzp — Ed Boon (@noobde) September 19, 2020

As you may know, Boon is well known to troll and tease fans. This could be another example of this, but when you factor in what Boon has said this about Mileena in the past, then it's hard to make the case that this isn't a soft confirmation that Mileena isn't coming to the game.

At the moment of publishing, Boon hasn't provided any further clarification or comment on the topic. If he does, we will be sure to update this post with whatever is provided.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia, and Nintendo Switch. There's currently no word of the game coming to PS5 or Xbox Series, but it's expected that these ports are already in the pipeline.

