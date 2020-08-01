Crazy Mortal Kombat Mod Makes the Game First-Person

✖

The Mortal Kombat series -- including Mortal Kombat 11 -- has and will always be a 2D fighter, meaning played on a 2D plane. But what if it was a first-person, or even a third-person game? Well, that will never happen. There's no reason for NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment to so drastically alter with the series' formula and DNA. However, while this major change will never come officially, we now -- unofficially -- know what the series could look like with these changes thanks to a new mod.

The mod comes way of Ermaccer who recently shared a video of Mortal Kombat X, the second most recent Mortal Kombat game, showing off the title running with both a third-person and first-person camera view. As you would expect, it looks quite bonkers.

According to the modder, the game is weird to control from these perspectives, but it's possible to get used to it. In other words, it may break your mind at first, but it's certainly more than playable.

Mortal Kombat X - 3RD person and 1ST person camera preview. They will be featured with the next MKXHook update. Order of modes:

- 3RD

- 1ST

- 1ST

- 1ST-mid (useful for fps style videos/images) Video mostly uploaded for those who though the static image was "fake". pic.twitter.com/6C2tHawYd5 — ermaccer (@ermaccer) July 28, 2020

As you may know, Mortal Kombat isn't exactly known for its mods like some other games and series are, but the scene does seem to be growing, which hopefully means more great and interesting mods like this in the future.

