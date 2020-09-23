Mortal Kombat 11 Leak Reveals New 1995 Movie Content

✖

A new Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath leak is making the rounds and has fans of the original 1995 Mortal Kombat movie very excited, as it looks like the PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, and Google Stadia fighting game is getting new content from the movie. The leak surfaced this week, and while it hasn't been officially confirmed, it does have MK fans speculating about the future of the fighting game.

This week, a Mortal Kombat 11 dataminer discovered and shared in-game MK11 files that appear to reveal that several actors from the aforementioned 1995 movie -- including Raiden's Christopher Lambert and Johnny Cage's Linden Ashby -- have reprised their roles for a special voice-over pack for the game.

While neither Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment or NetherRealm Studios have commented on the leak, the former was very quick to issue a copyright claim on the video showcasing the voice-over pack, suggesting there's something to the leak. In other words, while an official comment hasn't been provided by either party, the copyright strike seemingly says everything you need to know.

As you may know, NetherRealm Studios has been teasing that it will be sharing some new Mortal Kombat 11 news soon. If this is the case, there's a chance this will be the news or at least a part of it. That said, for now, take everything here with a grain of salt.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of the game coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X, but these next-gen ports are expected to be in development.

For more coverage on the best-selling and critically-acclaimed fighting game -- including the most recent news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the links below: