Mortal Kombat 11 Fans Think They Discovered a "Secret Fight"

✖

Mortal Kombat 11 and Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath fans think they may have discovered a "secret fight" that is either coming to the game soon or already in the game but not unearthed yet. As you may remember, back in June, Mortal Kombat dataminer "thetiny" discovered files in the game directly referencing a secret fight in the game that hasn't been discovered. At the time, it was pretty obvious that NetherRealm Studios had something up its sleeve, but it was unclear where it would go.

Fast-forward to this week and the official Mortal Kombat Twitter account announced and revealed some skins coming to Kombat League over the next few seasons. Included in this batch of skins was a Reptile skin for Scorpion. This erupted a debate within the Mortal Kombat community about whether or not this is a hint that Scorpion is coming to the game or a deconfirmation that the classic fighter won't be added to the MK11 roster as a DLC character. At the moment, the latter looks more likely, but for now, all we can do is wait.

That said, while Mortal Kombat fans argued about what the skin means, the aforementioned dataminer was quick to point out the skin seemingly confirms that there's a secret fight involving Reptile in the game.

I told you guys they added a Reptile Secret Fight. With Scorpion here now the secret fight is complete! Let's wait to see how to unlock it! https://t.co/10pBu8DVhm — thethiny 🐰 (@thethiny) August 12, 2020

Of course, for now, take all of this with a grain of salt. Again, it seems like NetherRealm Studios has something up its sleeve with Mortal Kombat 11, and it looks like it involves Reptile, but for now, this is just observation-based speculation.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of the game coming to PS5 or Xbox Series X, but it's expected to come to these next-gen platforms eventually.

For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage on the game click here or peep the relevant links below:

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.