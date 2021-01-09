Mortal Kombat 11 Director Confirms One DLC Character Players Will Never Get

✖

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate creative director Ed Boon has confirmed one DLC character definitely not coming to MK11, and one that players will probably never get. Over the years, Mortal Kombat fans have spammed Boon with character requests. For example, no matter what he tweets on Twitter, the replies are brimming with players requesting characters. Before Mileena was added to MK11 with the game's Ultimate version, many of these requests were for her. These days, you're more likely to see requests for Reptile, Ermac, Smoke, and a variety of guest characters. If there's a character who could reasonably be in the game, chances are Boon has been asked about it. In fact, Boon was even asked to put himself in the game.

According to the series' co-creator, this is the strangest character request he's ever received, and it's one he has no intention to fulfill now or ever. As Boon notes, he doesn't want people coming up with different ways to cut his head off.

"I think it would be when they asked 'Why don't you put Ed Boon as a fighter in the game?' I never understood why they would ask that. That's such a strange question," said Boon when asked about the strangest character request he's ever gotten. "And I don't think that's ever going to happen either. I don't want people coming up with ways to cut my head off."

Speaking with FestiGame (via Event Hubs), Boon was asked if he would change his mind for the game's 30-year anniversary in 2022, and as you would expect, he told the interview not to bank on it.

Of course, Boon, in many ways, is as pivotal to the franchise as any character, and a faithfully recreated Ed Boon in Mortal Kombat would probably be a huge hit with fans, but Boon's reservations make sense. Watching Jax break your spine with a crushing kick or Sub-Zero freeze your head off is probably not a pleasant experience.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, and PC. An from the sounds of it, if it gets any more DLC characters, none of them will be Ed Boon.

