Mortal Kombat 11 Mod Allows for a Wild First-Person Camera

Traditionally, the various Mortal Kombat video games give a side view of the action, filling the screen with a wide horizontal look at the fighting as characters move left and right to punch and kick and generally try to beat their opponent. But thanks to an impressive mod called MK11Hook, Mortal Kombat 11 players can instead choose to completely recontextualize these fights by shifting the camera to a wild first-person perspective or even a third-person perspective.

Technically, MK11Hook is a whole suite of tools including the ability to mess with the game speed along with the various camera shenanigans among other odds and ends. It works much like MKXHook, a previous plugin from the same modder, ermaccer. The whole thing is open source, so you can check out what's going on under the hood over on Github if that's your sort of thing.

Mortal Kombat 11 - 3RD person and 1ST person camera preview. They are featured in MK11Hook, it works the same way as in MKXHook. I've added more control over FPS camera offsets though. pic.twitter.com/H0aqI4whyd — ermaccer (@ermaccer) January 6, 2021

The all-in-one version of the popular fighting video game, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, released last year for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series consoles, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia. It includes basically everything released up to that point for the fighting game alongside the Kombat Pack 2 DLC featuring Rain, Mileena, and Rambo. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Mortal Kombat 11 right here.

[H/T DSOGaming]