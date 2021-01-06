Mortal Kombat 11 Players Discover MK3 Surprise

✖

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate players on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia have discovered a new Mortal Kombat 3 surprise, or, more specifically, a new Mortal Kombat Trilogy Easter egg. MK11 is brimming with Easter eggs to the point that even nearly two years later players are still discovering them. The latest involves Mortal Kombat Trilogy and the "secret" character, Aqua.

For those that don't know: Mortal Kombat Trilogy had a "secret" character dubbed Aqua, which, at the time, was simply a Scorpion palette swap but instead of a mask, Aqua wears a duckbill. And of course, there's lore attached to all of this. While the character is often referred to as a secret character of Mortal Kombat Trilogy, he's more technically a canceled character, or at least that's what the game's files suggest.

Unfortunately, NetherRealm Studios has done nothing with the character since, but it does look like they snuck an Easter egg in MK11 for the forgotten and aquatic ninja. In the game, whenever you select a dark blue Subzero skin with a hoodie and a belt, the character's mask turns yellow.

Now, there are some possible explanations for this, but none of them really add up. For now, this hasn't been confirmed as an Aqua Easter Egg, but it's unclear what else it could be.

Aqua (possible) Easter Egg as discovered by @JoshuaOtte1!

Whenever you select a DARK BLUE Subzero skin with a hoodie and a belt, Duck-Shaped Masks turn Yellow! Video of it in action 👇🏻 https://t.co/BrpWIkFMjR pic.twitter.com/e3jsCJ5qxt — thethiny 🐰 (@thethiny) January 3, 2021

At the moment of publishing, neither NetherRealm Studios nor WB Games have commented on this supposed Aqua Easter Egg. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.

