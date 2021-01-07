Mortal Kombat 11 Actress Gives Fans Hope With New Instagram Post

✖

A new Instagram post from Kari Wahlgren, the voice behind Kitana and Mileena, has given Mortal Kombat 11 fans hope for 2021. At the moment of publishing, NetherRealm Studios and WB Games haven't said one way or another if MK11 will get more content in 2021. However, while the pair have been silent on the matter, various rumors and leaks have suggested the game is, at the very least, getting another Kombat Pack and DLC characters. Hanging onto these rumors and leaks, some fans hope the aforementioned Instagram post from Wahlgren is related to this content.

Taking to the social media platform, Wahlgren recently shared a picture of herself in the booth. And that's all Wahlgren shares. Right now, not only is there nothing linking this post to Mortal Kombat 11, but there's nothing that suggests this is for a video game. Wahlgreen is a prolific voice actress with a CV that goes well beyond gaming.

Below, you can check out the post for yourself:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kari Wahlgren (@kariwahlgren)

Even if this is for a video game, it doesn't mean it's for Mortal Kombat 11. Just last year, Wahlgren had various video game roles, including a role in Cyberpunk 2077 as Evelyn Parker. Not only could this be for a new game, but it's more likely that this is for Cyberpunk 2077's two single-player expansions than MK11 content. All of this is to say, while it's possible this could be for MK11, it could almost be for many other things. That said, while the odds aren't in the favor of Mortal Kombat fans, that isn't stopping them from dabbling in some wishful thinking.

