D’Vorah’s ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Fatality Might Be the Most Gruesome One Yet

Some of the Fatalities in Mortal Kombat 11 are funny while others lean more towards vicious, but all of them have brutal outcomes where enemies are dismembered and disfigured. None of them are for those with easily unsettled stomachs, even the goofier ones from Johnny Cage but now that D’Vorah’s Fatality has been revealed by NetherRealm, we might have a contender for the most gruesome finisher yet in Mortal Kombat 11.

D’Vorah was one of several Mortal Kombat 11 fighters who made an appearance during NetherRealm’s most recent Kombat Kast where some of her abilities were showcased. Just as it always is, the reveal of her Fatality was one of the most anticipated parts of the stream, but those who were watching might not have been prepared for just how gnarly her Fatality is. Thankfully, the Mortal Kombat Twitter account knows what people want, so it snipped the Fatality for everyone who didn’t tune into the Kombat Kast.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Everyone: Baraka’s Fatality is so gross in #MK11 D’Vorah: Hold my bug baby pic.twitter.com/94R5RM4kAR — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) April 12, 2019

The Fatality starts with a move that Mortal Kombat players have seen D’Vorah use before where she grabs a foe and expels some buggy filth onto their face, only this time, it’s not as simple as their face being eaten off by bugs. Like a scene out of Alien, the D’Vorah’s bug baby is now inside her opponent and rips its way through their chest and head.

As the tweet above referenced, Baraka’s Fatality was one of the grossest before since it involved the fighter picking someone’s brain out of their head and using it for a snack. People immediately latched onto Baraka’s disgustingly brutal Fatality, but the fighter’s got some competition now.

Other clips shared on the Twitter account from the Kombat Kast showed more of D’Vorah’s moves. One of these, seen above, showcased a Fatal Blow that involved D’Vorah stabbing her opponents multiple times with her ovipositors before flinging them back down to the ground.

Mortal Kombat 11 is scheduled to release on April 23rd when players can see all these brutal Fatalities for themselves.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!