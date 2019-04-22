‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Adds Frost to the Roster

After a series of leaks, today during a new Kombat Kast, developer NetherRealm Studios and publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment officially revealed Frost for Mortal Kombat 11, the final character to join the game’s robust roster before launch. And to accompany the official announcement of the fighter, the pair have also revealed a brand-new trailer (pictured above) featuring Frost’s fatality, gameplay, and more.

For those that don’t know: Frost is a female Lin Kuei warrior that debuted back in Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance, which was the fifth game in the series that released back in 2002. In Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance, Frost was notably Sub-Zero’s apprentice. Her dedication to fighting is well known, but her arrogance and general hostility towards any fighter she perceives is stronger than her, defines her as a character. Like Sub-Zero, though not as great, Frost wields cryokinetic powers that are very powerful.

Mortal Kombat 11 is poised to release tomorrow via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. It will cost $59.99 USD. To make sure you’re all caught up on the highly-anticipated fighting game before it releases, peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here, including our review, which went live earlier today.

“Mortal Kombat 11 is a blast from the past with its inclusion of seasoned characters and their former selves, while also being something for the modern age,” reads a snippet from the review. “Its stellar gameplay, both mechanically and graphically, is easily the best the franchise has ever seen. While there may be an issue when it comes to the Towers of Time, everything from its Story Mode and incredible Custom Character Variation System to the Klassic Towers and going toe-to-toe with players online provides a fighting experience that is unmatched and worthy of being picked up by any combatant, old and new alike.”

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and sound off there. What do you think of Frost in Mortal Kombat 11?

