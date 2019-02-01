‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Dev Confirms Gear Is Cosmetic-Only, Explains How Augments Work

NetherRealm Studio’s core technology producer Trevor Traub recently sat down with Xbox Wire to talk about the upcoming Mortal Kombat 11 game and how it differs from titles in the past. One of the big differences – and one that many have been inquiring about – is how the gear in-game functions and will it be stat-centric.

First things first, he mentioned how the gear in the upcoming fighter wouldn’t have any stats attached. Instead, it will purely be cosmetic for those looking to customize their fighting experience.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those that are looking for more functional changes, that’s where the augments come into play. These augments, according to the dev, will “modify either moves or gameplay or recovery windows….Those are all different. So, the gear itself is the cosmetic component, and then the augments are all different types of loot you can get throughout the game. You can deeply customize your character. Like Skarlet has a bunch of different arguments.”

Traub added, “You can make her get even more life from blood, totally different things like that. You can make different versions of your character. And those customizations will be seen online, but it’s not quite like Injustice 2 — your stat changes won’t all be in play online, but the cosmetic choices will be seen by other players.”

And before worrying about whether or not Mortal Kombat 11 will be taking the loot box route, the studio has already previously confirmed that this isn’t a move they are interested in.

As for the game itself, Mortal Kombat 11 will arrive on April 23, 2019 for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC. According to the Steam’s official listing, we’ve got a lot to look forward to:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

Are you excited to see what the next Mortal Kombat has to offer? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!