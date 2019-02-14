WWE Superstar Reacts to ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Jade Reveal With Epic Cosplay

Hot on the heels of that incredible Revenant Jade reveal for Mortal Kombat 11, known super fan and WWE star Zelina Vega couldn’t help but to weigh in with her own Jade appreciation by showing off a more classic style through cosplay.

The wrestler shared quite a few photos in her above Instagram post (scroll right) showing the event she attended last year, her in full gear, and even a shot of her and co-creator Ed Boon himself.

Missed out on the full reveal? You can see Jade’s big re-debut in the video at the top of the article and to see her sick new finishers, check out our previous coverage right here.

One thing that was interesting to see during today’s Kast reveal is that Jade seems to be much more reliant on her staff than she has been in previous games. Players that are familiar with this fighter are used to her being able to maneuver around the stage flawlessly, but her weapon use is definitely swapped up a bit in the newest title.

As for when the beloved character will be available to play, Mortal Kombat 11 will arrive on April 23rd for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC. According to the Steam’s official listing, we’ve got a lot to look forward to:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

