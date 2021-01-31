Mortal Kombat 11 Fan Recreates Jax's Fatality With No Budget

✖

Mortal Kombat co-creator and NetherRealm Studios creative director Ed Boon recently shared a fantastic video compilation of a couple of different moves from Mortal Kombat 11's Jax recreated with zero budget. The video, which is by indie filmmaker Ayo The Creator, includes both Jax Briggs' Fatal Blow and Fatality recreated with the help of props like, for example, a Pringles can.

The video, which Boon shared over on Twitter, is a pretty good one-to-one recreation of the two moves from Jax with slow-motion framing and character angles in line with the game's actual movements. While there is a toy gun prop used at one point to replace Jax's gun, it's really the aforementioned Pringles can -- or it could be "cans" at the flickering effect seems to be a green and then a red can swapping back and forth -- in place of the explosive that really sells it. You can check it out for yourself below:

The "zero budget" Jax video is far from the only one in this style from Ayo The Creator. Their Instagram is full of different videos, including other Mortal Kombat videos like this one featuring Scorpion and Sub-Zero facing off. Given that they seem to be aware of Ed Boon's noticing them, one can only imagine that more will be made in the future.

The all-in-one Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series consoles, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia. It includes basically everything released up to this point -- other than the latest skin packs -- for the fighting game alongside the recent Kombat Pack 2 DLC featuring Rain, Mileena, and Rambo. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Mortal Kombat 11 right here.

