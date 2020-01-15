Mortal Kombat 11 Joker Gameplay Trailer Coming Tomorrow

NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive are preparing to drop a new trailer for Mortal Kombat 11’s next DLC character: The Joker. The DC villain is the next character in in the game’s DLC schedule and is supposed to release later this month in early access, but we’ll see the gameplay trailer much sooner than that. A tweet from the official Mortal Kombat 11 account alerted players to the news that the trailer for the Joker will be releasing on Thursday, though a specific time hasn’t been announced yet.

The latest teaser for the Joker’s next trailer takes out some of the guesswork by announcing the date that the trailer will be released. The tweet below from the game’s Twitter account featured the literal calling card of the Joker with his laughter splattered all over it in blood. With “Tomorrow” mentioned in the tweet, we can expect to see the character’s big reveal to happen on Thursday.

We’ve already seen the Joker in the past on more than one occasion, so tomorrow’s trailer won’t be the first look at him that we’ve gotten. That initial reveal was met with some questions from Mortal Kombat 11 players who weren’t sold on the version of the Joker that they’d seen, though some supported it. A more recent trailer that released during The Game Awards 2019 showed yet another look at the Joker who’s design had been updated, so perhaps tomorrow’s trailer will introduce yet another tweaked design.

Part of the Joker was seen in this week’s first teaser from Mortal Kombat 11 director Ed Boon when he shared a screenshot from the game that showed the villain, or at least part of him. Most of the screen was covered in blood with only a sneer from the guest fighter appearing in it. It looks like the kind of scene that you’d see during one of the character’s Brutalities or more likely a Fatality, though we’ll have to wait until the trailer drops on Thursday to see.

The Joker is scheduled to release in Mortal Kombat 11 on January 28th with an early access release happening first just like it did for the other DLC fighters. After Joker will come Spawn, the last of the known DLC characters who’s scheduled to release in March.