Original Tomb Raider Trilogy Getting Physical Release With a Massive Collector's Edition

Earlier this year, the first three Tomb Raider games were given a re-release on modern platforms with remastered visuals and other improvements. Unfortunately, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered was not given a physical release, but that will change very soon. Crystal Dynamics and Limited Run Games have announced physical versions for PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. Pre-orders are open right now, and will cost $29.99. That's actually a pretty good bargain, as it's the same cost as the digital version, minus the shipping fee. However, hardcore Tomb Raider fans can also grab a massive collector's edition for $199.99!

Tomb Raider Collector's Edition

(Photo: Crystal Dynamics, Limited Run Games)

The collector's edition is definitely pricey, but for Tomb Raider fans, there's a lot of cool stuff to find. Buyers get a physical copy of the game for their chosen platform (the PC version comes on a flash drive), as well as a pair of pistol replicas in a lit shadow box, trading cards, a SteelBook, a map book, a CD soundtrack, and three posters featuring each game's original box art. However, the best inclusion might be the three action figures; each one features a polygonal take on Lara Croft based on her appearance in that game! All of these things are included in a massive collector's box. An image of the collector's edition can be found below.

There are unlimited pre-orders for both the physical and collector's editions of Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, but the pre-order window will close on June 23rd at 11:59 p.m. ET. The estimated release window for the standard edition is November, while those who purchase the collector's edition will be waiting until at least March 2025.

Other Tomb Raider Merch from LRG

In addition to Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, Limited Run Games will be offering some Lara Croft merchandise specifically for Nintendo Switch. A Nitro Deck+ for the Switch console is currently available for pre-order, which features the Tomb Raider I-III Remastered logo on the back, and a blue, black and gold design pattern surrounding it. The Nitro Deck+ will cost $79.99, and is expected to ship in September.

Last but not least, there's the Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Neo S controller. This controller features Lara Croft's silhouette on the front, and a color pattern that matches the Nitro Deck+. The controller is compatible with the Nintendo Switch, as well as PC, mobile, and Smart TVs. It comes with a charging stand, and costs $59.99. The Neo S controller is also expected to ship in September.

