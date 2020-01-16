Mortal Kombat 11 Joker Gameplay Trailer Revealed

Today, as they said they would, NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment revealed the debut gameplay trailer for Joker, Mortal Kombat 11’s next DLC character coming to the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch fighting game — in early access form — on January 28th. And as you can see, and true to the teases of creative director Ed Boon, Joker looks great, and perhaps the best-looking DLC character yet. Further, and perhaps unsurprisingly, Joker looks pretty ghastly and as menacing as he does in the Injustice series.

“Unpredictable, violent, and incredibly dangerous, The Joker, is chaos personified,” reads an official pitch of the DLC character. “He’s killed Robin, crippled Batgirl, and tortured and murdered countless people throughout the DC Universe. And now, he’s the latest Kombatant to join in Mortal Kombat.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

MK11 + @DCComics = The Joker at his most violent. You’re welcome. The Joker disrupts #MK11 in Early Access on 1/28, Full Release 2/4. https://t.co/Q702vZKmfj pic.twitter.com/ko6zyIScEz — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) January 16, 2020

For those that don’t know: Joker is Mortal Kombat 11‘s fourth DLC character, following Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, and Sindel. And once the DC villain hits, he will be followed by Spawn, who is set to drop sometime in March. And after Spawn, who knows who will be next. At the moment of writing this, Kombat Pack #2 hasn’t been announced, and that probably won’t change until after Spawn is added to the game.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the best-selling 2019 fighting game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. How does Joker look? What do you think of his first fatality?

“Mortal Kombat 11 is a blast from the past with its inclusion of seasoned characters and their former selves, while also being something for the modern age,” reads a snippet of our official review of the game. “Its stellar gameplay, both mechanically and graphically, is easily the best the franchise has ever seen. While there may be an issue when it comes to the Towers of Time, everything from its Story Mode and incredible Custom Character Variation System to the Klassic Towers and going toe-to-toe with players online provides a fighting experience that is unmatched and worthy of being picked up by any combatant, old and new alike.”